Asian Development Bank donates protective equipment to doctors in Kyrgyzstan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has supplied more than 2.5 million pieces of personal protective equipment for primary health care workers in Kyrgyzstan amid the ongoing fight against coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the country. Press service of the bank’s office in the country reported.

Resources for procurement and delivery of the PPE were allocated from the grant component of the ADB Emergency Assistance for COVID-19 Pandemic Response project, approved in June 2020.

The supplies included 300,000 FFP2 masks, 300,000 protective overalls, 1.2 million disposable gloves, 120,000 sets of personal protective equipment (medical gown, cap, type IIR surgical disposable masks, protective shoe covers), 600,000 high shoe covers and 5,000 protective glasses.

«The PPE was purchased in accordance with the needs of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and distributed among COVID-19 isolators in 81 hospitals in Chui, Issyk-Kul, Naryn, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions. We are delighted that the medical supplies have been successfully delivered and distributed among hospitals throughout the country. These medical supplies are critical to protecting primary care providers during this difficult time. ADB is committed to helping the Kyrgyz Republic overcome the pandemic and sustainably recover from it,» Kanokpan Lao-Araya, ADB Country Director for the Kyrgyz Republic, said.

In addition to medical supplies, ADB’s $ 20 million financing package will help improve conditions in hospitals — COVID-19 treatment centers.

These hospitals will receive additional intensive care beds, ambulances, and essential medical supplies.

Last May, ADB also approved a $ 50 million loan and grant package to help the Kyrgyz government contain the spread of the pandemic, provide social protection for vulnerable sectors of society, and provide fiscal stimulus to the low-income population.