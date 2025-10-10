11:21
Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

The Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, maintaining its focus on infrastructure, agriculture, and sustainable development. Zheng Wu, Country Director for Kyrgyzstan, told reporters.

According to him, the Kyrgyz Republic has received more than $3 billion over the past 30 years, and the project portfolio continues to grow.

He noted that key areas will be energy, the green economy, and private sector development.

«Since 1994, ADB has been a key development partner for Kyrgyzstan. ADB has financed and allocated over $3 billion for the development of infrastructure and other sectors. Our cooperation will continue,» Zheng Wu said.

The ADB intends to continue working with the government and communities on climate change adaptation, regional cooperation, and private sector development. The bank supports projects throughout the country.

Zheng Wu also noted the country’s economic growth. «Over the past 3-4 years, we have seen Kyrgyzstan’s GDP double. This is the key indicator of economic growth. Development partners like the World Bank and ADB typically stop providing grants when GDP increases. We continue to mobilize resources to provide concessional loans for projects aimed, for example, at improving the quality of life of rural residents,» he noted.
