Kyrgyzstani crashes into tram in St. Petersburg

K-235 minibus driver, Kyrgyzstani Saparbek Temirbaev, who crashed into a tram in the evening in St. Petersburg, was detained. Petersburg News media outlet reports.

As a result of the traffic accident, 15 people were hospitalized, including two children.

Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the Kyrgyzstani became a suspect in a criminal case on violation of the Rules of the Road. Employees of the St. Petersburg State Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation intend to place him in a pre-trial detention center.

The traffic accident happened due to the fact that Saparbek Temirbaev ran a red light. The carrier, the Third Park company, promised to compensate damage in the amount of up to 2 million rubles to passengers.
