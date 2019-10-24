14:59
Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s visit to Japan. Photoreport

Sooronbai Jeenbekov paid a working visit to Japan on October 21-23. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The head of state attended the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito.

As a part of the visit, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe to discuss prospects for Kyrgyz-Japanese bilateral cooperation.

The head of state met with Japanese parliament members and exchanged views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, including interparliamentary one.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the head office of Tokyo Rope MFG Corporation, Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions factory, and met with the management of Japanese Rotobo Business Association in Tokyo.

During the working visit, the head of state met with compatriots living in Japan.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov returned to Kyrgyzstan today.
