Criminals pump fuel from Kazakhstan through pipe laid under border line

A criminal group was detected in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan, who was engaged in illegal transportation of fuel and lubricants from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

Employees of the state service discovered an underground pipe with a length of about 3 kilometers in Ken-Bulun village on October 23, 2019. Fuel was pumped through it from the neighboring state. According to preliminary calculations, 100 tons of fuel and lubricants have been pumped daily.

«A base and a place, where equipment for pumping of fuel and lubricants was stored, were found during pre-trial procedures. Exact amount of damage to the state is currently estimated; organizers of the criminal scheme are being identified, including involved employees of authorized state bodies,» the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes said.