13:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Japanese deputies present Sooronbai Jeenbekov with Kyrgyz honey

Parliament members of Japan presented Sooronbai Jeenbekov with a jar of honey from Kyrgyzstan, purchased in a Japanese store. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The day before, the President of Kyrgyzstan discussed prospects of cooperation with Japanese deputies. Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that Kyrgyzstan was open to foreign investors, including Japanese.

«We are actively working to further improve the investment environment; the country’s legislative framework provides the necessary conditions for investors. We are interested in attracting large foreign companies and corporations, including from Japan, for implementation of joint projects,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
link:
views: 112
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis ask to increase quotas for scholarship programs in Japan
President Jeenbekov attends ceremony of enthronement of Emperor of Japan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits Tokyo Rope MFG in Japan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays working visit to Japan
Passenger train derails after collision with truck in Japan
Ambassador of Japan to Kyrgyzstan completes diplomatic mission
Issue of Kyrgyz visas in Japan temporarily suspended
Japan ready to reconstruct bridge on strategically important road
Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan receive equipment to save lives of newborns
Popular
Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia
Missing in Bishkek businessman killed Missing in Bishkek businessman killed
Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak, Jalal-Abad to have no gas Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak, Jalal-Abad to have no gas
Relatives of bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev hold rally in Bishkek Relatives of bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev hold rally in Bishkek
23 October, Wednesday
12:54
MP accuses Prime Minister Abylgaziev of sabotage against president MP accuses Prime Minister Abylgaziev of sabotage agains...
12:08
Man attempts to commit suicide in Tokmak
11:31
Japanese deputies present Sooronbai Jeenbekov with Kyrgyz honey
11:14
Duishenbek Zilaliev not testify against Almazbek Atambayev
10:52
Two microdistricts of Bishkek to have no water on October 24