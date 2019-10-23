Japanese deputies present Sooronbai Jeenbekov with Kyrgyz honey

Parliament members of Japan presented Sooronbai Jeenbekov with a jar of honey from Kyrgyzstan, purchased in a Japanese store. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The day before, the President of Kyrgyzstan discussed prospects of cooperation with Japanese deputies. Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that Kyrgyzstan was open to foreign investors, including Japanese.

«We are actively working to further improve the investment environment; the country’s legislative framework provides the necessary conditions for investors. We are interested in attracting large foreign companies and corporations, including from Japan, for implementation of joint projects,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.