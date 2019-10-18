10:51
37 tax officials punished after complaints from population in 2019

Since the beginning of 2019, at least 37 employees of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan were punished after complaints from the population. Press service of the state agency reported.

According to it, 8 employees were severely reprimanded, 11 — reprimanded, 8 — were served a warning, 6 employees were strictly warned, 4 — were fired.

In just nine months, the Tax Service received 130 appeals and complaints. During official checks of illegal actions of tax officials, the facts were not confirmed on 45 statements, confirmed — on 38, partially confirmed — on 2. Other 14 complaints are being considered.
