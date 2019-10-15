Keremet Bank presents new logotype

Successor of Rosinbank, Keremet Bank OJSC, presented its new logo and carries out rebranding. Erkinbek Zhumabaev, Chairman of the Board of the Bank, told about new direction of the bank, corporate colors and patterns at a press conference of 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the new logo is a tri-color triangle. There are several reasons for choosing this symbol. First of all, national traditions were taken into account during development of the logo for the bank. Therefore, the original Kyrgyz ornaments were taken as a basis.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan became the main holder of the stake in Keremet Bank OJSC since October 2018.

«A pattern similar to the bank’s logo was published in the album «Kyrgyz national ornaments» in 1948. It is kept in the Hermitage. Our pattern, translated from Kyrgyz, is called «coming into blossom flower.» In addition, the logo is based on the element of the main structure of the yurt (kerege), is a symbol of the roof of a house and a metaphor for a storehouse, and also resembles the Kyrgyz mountains. The color palette is represented by green, blue and gold colors, which mean stability, development, security, trust,» Erkinbek Zhumabaev stressed.

Its share after the next emission in May 2019 amounted to 95 percent. In August of this year, the general meeting of shareholders of the bank decided to change the corporate name of Rosinbank OJSC to Keremet Bank. All its branches and savings banks are being rebranded, which is planned to be completed in October-November.