Rosinbank case: Supreme Court upholds jail sentence for Andrei Goikhman

Judicial board of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upheld verdict of the Leninsky District Court in relation to the ex-deputy chairman of Rosinbank Andrei Goikhman. Press service of the court said.

The final sentence was pronounced on January 15.

«Andrei Goikhman was found guilty of abuse of authority by employees of a commercial or other organization. However, the court did not punish him in connection with expiration of the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution. He was also found guilty of money laundering. He was sentenced to nine years in prison with confiscation of property on this fact. Financial damage in form of unpaid taxes in the amount of 489,153,201 soms was recovered from Andrei Goikhman in favor of the state,» the court said.

Andrei Goikhman was charged with money laundering and tax evasion in an especially large scale. After detection of suspicious transactions, Rosinbank was fined 6.4 million soms. At the same time, a demand for replacement of its management and setting of restrictions on certain types of banking operations was made.