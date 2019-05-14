13:53
National Bank stops direct supervision at Rosinbank

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan ceased direct banking supervision at Rosinbank OJSC. Press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, measures for financial rehabilitation of the bank have been taken and capitalization of Rosinbank OJSC has been carried out. Thanks to this, bank’s compliance with the economic standards and mandatory reserve requirements of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic was ensured.

The direct banking supervision at Rosinbank OJSC ended on May 13, 2019.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan holds the controlling stake of Rosinbank. By decision of the Board, the bank will become specialized; its main focus will be lending of infrastructure, communications and housing construction.
