Rosinbank renamed into Keremet Bank

Rosinbank OJSC was officially renamed into Keremet Bank OJSC. The decision was made on August 16, 2019 at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the financial institution.

In addition, Deloitte & Touche LLC was approved as the bank’s external auditor for 2019. Changes have also occurred in the composition of the Board of Rosinbank OJSC. Bakyt Kurmanbekov was appointed to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Board.

Recall, 95.07 percent of Rosinbank’s shares belong to the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. By decision of the Board, the bank will become specialized, its main focus will be lending to infrastructure, communications and housing construction.