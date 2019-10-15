14:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Keremet Bank prioritizes regional development in its work

«Development of regions pervades all Keremet Bank projects,» Melis Mambetzhanov, Chairman of the bank’s Board of Directors, said at 24.kg news agency’s press conference today.

According to him, Keremet Bank is an assignee of the rights, assets and liabilities of Rosinbank. It will continue to serve individuals and legal entities, specializing in mortgage lending and lending to infrastructure, communications and housing construction.

Keremet Bank OJSC is a universal financial institution with a developed regional network.

Melis Mambetzhanov

 «The bank works according to international standards, offering a flexible tariff policy and the most modern service standards. It occupies one of the leading places among commercial banks in servicing plastic cards, number of salary projects and receiving payments from the population,» he stressed.

Keremet Bank is a leader in the application of high technologies. It uses an innovative CRM system in its work, has modern mobile and Internet banking. This allows us to keep competitive positions in the market and promote innovative technologies," the Chairman of the bank’s Board of Directors said.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan became the main holder of the stake in Keremet Bank OJSC since October 2018.

 Its share after the next emission in May 2019 amounted to 95 percent. In August of this year, the general meeting of shareholders of the bank decided to change the corporate name of Rosinbank OJSC to Keremet Bank. All its branches and savings banks are being rebranded, which is planned to be completed in October-November.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
Keremet Bank presents new logotype
Rosinbank passes re-registration procedure
Rosinbank renamed into Keremet Bank
National Bank stops direct supervision at Rosinbank
Rosinbank to become bank specializing in lending
Rosinbank case. Andrey Goikhman sentenced to 9 years in prison
Rosinbank ready to sell its building to Social Fund for 40 million soms
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan doubles authorized capital of Rosinbank
Rosinbank to need investors after rehabilitation
Investor for Rosinbank found
Popular
Man dies in fire in Bishkek Man dies in fire in Bishkek
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
15 October, Tuesday
13:43
Keremet Bank presents new logotype
13:28
Russia donates mobile diagnostic and treatment clinic to Kyrgyzstan
13:21
Keremet Bank prioritizes regional development in its work
13:00
Farid Niyazov complains about inaction of investigators
11:54
Brawl breaks out between foreign students in Bishkek