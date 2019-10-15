Keremet Bank prioritizes regional development in its work

«Development of regions pervades all Keremet Bank projects,» Melis Mambetzhanov, Chairman of the bank’s Board of Directors, said at 24.kg news agency’s press conference today.

According to him, Keremet Bank is an assignee of the rights, assets and liabilities of Rosinbank. It will continue to serve individuals and legal entities, specializing in mortgage lending and lending to infrastructure, communications and housing construction.

Keremet Bank OJSC is a universal financial institution with a developed regional network. Melis Mambetzhanov

«The bank works according to international standards, offering a flexible tariff policy and the most modern service standards. It occupies one of the leading places among commercial banks in servicing plastic cards, number of salary projects and receiving payments from the population,» he stressed.

Keremet Bank is a leader in the application of high technologies. It uses an innovative CRM system in its work, has modern mobile and Internet banking. This allows us to keep competitive positions in the market and promote innovative technologies," the Chairman of the bank’s Board of Directors said.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan became the main holder of the stake in Keremet Bank OJSC since October 2018.

Its share after the next emission in May 2019 amounted to 95 percent. In August of this year, the general meeting of shareholders of the bank decided to change the corporate name of Rosinbank OJSC to Keremet Bank. All its branches and savings banks are being rebranded, which is planned to be completed in October-November.