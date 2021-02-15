16:17
Rosinbank case: Supreme Court cancels prison term for Andrei Goikhman

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan considered criminal case against the ex-deputy chairman of Rosinbank Andrei Goikhman. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, representatives of the accused filed a petition for retrial of the case on the basis of newly discovered evidence.

«The Supreme Court overturned the previous sentences. The case against Andrei Goikhman was sent to the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek for retrial,» the sources said.

Andrei Goikhman was charged with money laundering and tax evasion in an especially large scale. After detection of suspicious transactions, Rosinbank was fined 6.4 million soms. At the same time, a demand for replacement of its management and setting of restrictions on certain types of banking operations was made. The court sentenced Andrei Goikhman to nine years in prison. Defendants Emil Musin, Dzhypara Kosakova, Erkeaiym Isakunova were also found guilty by the court. However, they were not sentenced due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.
