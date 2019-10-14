15:11
Crime boss nicknamed Kazak suspected of raping schoolgirl in Osh

Umar Maratov, a criminal boss detained in Osh city and nicknamed Kazak, was placed in a pretrial detention center. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital reported.

A 16-year-old girl appealed to the police. She asked to take measures against Umar Maratov, who forced her to get into a car and raped.

«Pretrial proceedings were started on the fact. The Osh City Court remanded Umar Maratov in custody in the pretrial detention center,» the police department said.

Recall, Umar Maratov (formerly known as Ernis Kazakov) attacked a 23-year-old local resident with a knife. The suspect was detained, but he became sick, so he was hospitalized.
