Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls on CIS colleagues to cooperation without protectionism

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Ashgabat city (Turkmenistan) that it was necessary to focus on the development of joint economic projects and expansion of industrial cooperation. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to the head of state, it is important to give a new impetus to cooperation among the countries of the Commonwealth, aimed at ensuring improvement of well-being and quality of life of the peoples.

The President stressed the importance of creation of favorable conditions for entrepreneurship, establishment of mutually beneficial business ties and full functioning of the free trade zone between the CIS countries.

He drew attention to issues related to implementation of projects on introduction of innovative achievements in the agricultural sector and logistics issues.

«I believe that the new CIS economic development strategy will become a basis for a fuller use of the potential of the Commonwealth,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Today, we are witnessing a trend towards return to protectionist policy. We need to reach a new level of interaction between our countries in the field of cargo transit, road and rail transportation and expand the transport corridor. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President noted that it was necessary to intensify work to increase the role of the CIS in solving problems related to security.

«Particularly important is cooperation in the field of border security and protection of state borders. The concept will strengthen the military and military-technical interaction of our law enforcement agencies and security,» the president said.

I propose to step up interaction of our special services to counter the challenges and threats of our time. Implementation of the Concept of Military Cooperation of the CIS Countries until 2020 is important. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that Kyrgyzstan supports the appeal of the heads of the CIS countries in connection with the 75th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War.

«Victory Day is a significant date reminding of the common history and fate of our peoples. This is the date of sacred memory, uniting us for many years. I am sure that the upcoming anniversary of the Great Victory is another opportunity to honor the memory of our fathers and grandfathers, who died in the struggle against fascism. We must preserve our history and together oppose attempts to rewrite it. Kyrgyzstan aims to hold events on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory at the highest level,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

Uzbekistan took over the CIS chairmanship. The next meeting of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth will be held in 2020 in Tashkent.