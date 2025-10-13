Ambassadors of Slovenia, Guinea, Belgium present copies of credentials to MFA

The Ambassadors of three countries presented copies of their credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov received copies of the credentials of Ambassador Luciano Nkogo Ndong Ayekaba of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea (residence in Moscow, Russia).

The parties discussed cooperation in various areas, including strengthening political ties, developing trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, as well as partnership within the UN and other international organizations.

Then, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs accepted the credentials of Ambassador Eric De Meyer of Belgium (residence in Astana, Kazakhstan).

During the meeting, the most promising areas of Kyrgyzstan-Belgium cooperation were discussed. The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening political dialogue and intensifying trade, economic, and investment ties. An agreement was reached to continue the active development of the bilateral legal framework for partnership.

Meder Abakirov also received copies of the credentials from Slovenian Ambassador Alenka Sukhadolnik (residence in Moscow, Russia).

The most promising areas of Kyrgyzstan-Slovenia cooperation were discussed. The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening political dialogue and intensifying trade, economic, and investment ties.

In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their mutual readiness to further strengthen and expand their partnership in areas of mutual interest.