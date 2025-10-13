11:17
USD 87.45
EUR 101.25
RUB 1.07
English

Ambassadors of Slovenia, Guinea, Belgium present copies of credentials to MFA

The Ambassadors of three countries presented copies of their credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov received copies of the credentials of Ambassador Luciano Nkogo Ndong Ayekaba of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea (residence in Moscow, Russia).

The parties discussed cooperation in various areas, including strengthening political ties, developing trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, as well as partnership within the UN and other international organizations.

Then, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs accepted the credentials of Ambassador Eric De Meyer of Belgium (residence in Astana, Kazakhstan).

During the meeting, the most promising areas of Kyrgyzstan-Belgium cooperation were discussed. The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening political dialogue and intensifying trade, economic, and investment ties. An agreement was reached to continue the active development of the bilateral legal framework for partnership.

Meder Abakirov also received copies of the credentials from Slovenian Ambassador Alenka Sukhadolnik (residence in Moscow, Russia).

The most promising areas of Kyrgyzstan-Slovenia cooperation were discussed. The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening political dialogue and intensifying trade, economic, and investment ties.

In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their mutual readiness to further strengthen and expand their partnership in areas of mutual interest.
link: https://24.kg/english/346941/
views: 131
Print
Related
Chinese Ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan
President signs decrees on dismissal of Ambassadors to USA and Uzbekistan
Meeting with Central Asian Ambassadors takes place in UK Foreign Office
Sadyr Japarov receives credentials from Ambassadors of several countries
Sadyr Japarov accepts credentials from Ambassadors and promises support
Sadyr Japarov receives credentials from ambassadors of several countries
Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to expel ambassadors of 10 countries from Turkey
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of 11 countries
Foreign Minister meets with Ambassadors of Bangladesh, Korea, Croatia and Cyprus
MPs approve candidates for Ambassadors to Austria and Iran
Popular
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027 World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil
Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market
Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
13 October, Monday
10:56
Reconstruction of Bishkek wastewater facilities under ministry's supervision Reconstruction of Bishkek wastewater facilities under m...
10:41
Some districts of Bishkek to have no water on October 14
10:33
Resource part of budget to be increased by 5.3 billion soms
10:21
Ambassadors of Slovenia, Guinea, Belgium present copies of credentials to MFA
10:08
Part of Auezov Street in Bishkek to be closed for rehabilitation
11 October, Saturday
14:10
Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister
13:22
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan