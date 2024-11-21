11:19
Chinese Ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission.

He noted that Du Dewen made a great contribution to the promotion of Kyrgyzstan-China comprehensive strategic partnership. Thanks to joint work, a number of important events and bilateral visits were held at the high and highest levels.

According to the diplomat, the Chinese Embassy took an active part in social projects in Kyrgyzstan, which also contributed to strengthening good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation between the peoples of the two countries.

The parties also discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan-China relations, in particular, in the trade and economic sphere and the implementation of infrastructure projects, as well as interaction in a multilateral format.
