Exhibition of Abdysadyr Turusbekov opened in Bishkek

An exhibition of Abdysadyr Turusbekov was opened today at the Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts.

The key theme of the artist’s paintings is the image of a unique, inimitable worldview through a special artistic style.

Abdysadyr Turusbekov was born in 1953 in Aral village, Talas district of Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. In 1977, he graduated from the Semyon Chuikov Art School in Frunze. His paintings are exhibited in museums and private collections in Germany, France, Turkey.

When someone talks about his work, they distinguish a synthesis of Western and Eastern artistic thinking, which is depicted at a new, previously unprecedented level. Harmonious balance in the paintings is achieved through the skillful use of color and form, creating compositions with a complex hierarchy of color elements.

The most artistic solution to color tasks, as well as a deep knowledge of the composition law, allowed Abdysadyr Turusbekov to develop his own unique style.

The exhibition will be open until October 20.
