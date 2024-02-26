Photo exhibition based on results of expedition to Kyrgyzstan to open in Bishkek

An exhibition «Between the Sky and Issyk-Kul Lake: 100 Views of Kyrgyzstan» will be opened at the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev. The museum representatives reported.

From 2017 to 2023, as part of a comprehensive research project on Issyk-Kul lake, large-scale photo expeditions were organized to the most beautiful places in the republic.

The best photographs are presented at exhibitions in the largest galleries in Moscow, Kaliningrad and Tver.

Authors:

Mikhail Flint is a Doctor of Biological Sciences, a leading Russian biooceanologist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, traveler and author of the project. He is a participant and organizer of more than 45 sea and land expeditions, author of 14 personal photo exhibitions in galleries and museums in Moscow, Tver, Kaliningrad and Arkhangelsk;

Vladimir Onopko is a photographer, technical specialist and consultant in the field of modern photographic equipment, member of the Russian Geographical Society. He is a participant of expeditions and author of 10 personal photo exhibitions.

As part of the research project, the website www.manas.su was also developed, where a large collection of nature photographs is presented; sights, traditions, customs, national cuisine and much more are shown.