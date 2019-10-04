Illegal migrant from Kyrgyzstan hits and kills woman in Russia

A Kyrgyzstani hit and killed a 37-year-old woman while driving a GAZelle vehicle on Vologda — Tikhvin — Kola highway on Wednesday, October 2. Nevskiye Novosti media outlet reported.

As the investigators found out, the man stayed in Russia illegally, he was banned from entry until 2021.

GAZelle hit the cyclist who drove into the middle of the roadway. The woman died as a result of the collision. The driver was taken to the police station.

The issue of initiating a criminal case is being considered.