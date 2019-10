Frosts are expected in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations sent out a weather alert.

Frosts are expected on October 2-3 at night in the foothill areas of Chui, Jalal-Abad regions, in some places to −2 degrees Celsius; in the agricultural zone of Talas and Issyk-Kul regions — to −3 ... −1; in the agricultural zone of Naryn region — to −2 ... −4 degrees.