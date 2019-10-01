Release of Aziz Batukaev. Investigation completed

Investigation into illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev was completed. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reportedly conducts pre-trial proceedings on the fact of illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev from places of deprivation of liberty under Article 319 of Part 2 «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At least 19 suspects were notified within the pre-trial proceedings, Busurmankul Tabaldiev was notified of suspicion in absentia with putting him on the international wanted list, including through Interpol.

Cooperation agreements were signed with 14 suspects; five people did not sign such agreements, including the former president Almazbek Atambayev. Eighteen suspects got acquainted with the materials of the criminal case.

Materials of the criminal case were sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office to study the legality of the decisions taken on September 27.

The case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The defendants in the case are doctors and laboratory assistants, who diagnosed the kingpin with cancer. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in the case.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Almazbek Atambayev’s direct involvement in the release of the crime lord was found out. The former head of state was a witness in the case. He was charged with corruption within this case on August 9.