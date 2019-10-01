09:50
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Farid Niyazov remanded in custody until December

The ex-head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Farid Niyazov was remanded in custody. Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek yesterday.

The former official will be kept in the pre-trial detention center 1 until December 9.

It is known that a similar preventive measure was chosen for the supporters of the former president Alga Kylychov, Kiyaz Smailov, Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, Marat Shamenov, and three others.

Recall, they were charged under the articles «Mass riots», «Murder» and «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link:
views: 26
Print
Related
Atambayev’s case. Farid Niyazov’s wife allowed to visit husband
Farid Niyazov to be convoyed to Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 today
Farid Niyazov taken into custody until October 8
Farid Niyazov detained within hostage taking case
Judges should not be young, Farid Niyazov believes
Farid Niyazov: President and Parliament may resign before end of term of office
Farid Niyazov calls the 6th convocation of Parliament the lowest rated
Interior Ministry refutes political persecution of Farid Niyazov
Criminal case filed against ex-head of Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov
Farid Niyazov tells about sycophants and clingers in politics
Popular
Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1 Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov
More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan