Farid Niyazov remanded in custody until December

The ex-head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Farid Niyazov was remanded in custody. Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek yesterday.

The former official will be kept in the pre-trial detention center 1 until December 9.

It is known that a similar preventive measure was chosen for the supporters of the former president Alga Kylychov, Kiyaz Smailov, Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, Marat Shamenov, and three others.

Recall, they were charged under the articles «Mass riots», «Murder» and «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.