17:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan enters top 20 reformers in Doing Business 2020

Kyrgyzstan entered the top 20 reformer countries in the Doing Business 2020 ranking published by the World Bank. The Information Support Department of Government’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the World Bank, the Kyrgyz Republic has improved its indicators in such areas as getting electricity, getting credit and paying taxes.

In particular, the electricity utility improved the reliability of power supply by enhancing the monitoring of outages and modernizing its infrastructure to reduce power outages.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020
The study also noted reforms in getting credit area through improvement of a system of work of credit bureaus and simplification of reporting and payment of taxes.

The top 20 includes economies that implemented reforms making it easier to do business in three or more of the 10 areas included in this year’s aggregate ease of doing business score.

The choice of the most improved economies is determined by the largest improvements in the ease of doing business score among those with at least three reforms.

As reported, the official presentation of Doing Business 2020 will take place at the end of October 2019.

The Doing Business project allows to evaluate legislation related to business regulation and its application in 190 countries.
link:
views: 48
Print
Related
Кыргызстан вошел в топ-20 стран-реформаторов рейтинга Doing Business 2020
Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020
Кыргызстан поднимется на шесть позиций в рейтинге Doing business в 2020 году
Kyrgyzstan takes 70th place in Doing Business 2019 ranking
Кыргызстан занял 70-е место в рейтинге Doing Business 2019
World Bank advises Kyrgyzstan on improvement of Doing Business indices
Как Кыргызстану улучшить показатели в Doing Business. Советы Всемирного банка
Kyrgyzstan looses its position in Doing Business ranking
Kyrgyzstan takes 75th place in Doing Business 2017
Popular
Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1 Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov
More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan