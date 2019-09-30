Kyrgyzstan enters top 20 reformers in Doing Business 2020

Kyrgyzstan entered the top 20 reformer countries in the Doing Business 2020 ranking published by the World Bank. The Information Support Department of Government’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the World Bank, the Kyrgyz Republic has improved its indicators in such areas as getting electricity, getting credit and paying taxes.

In particular, the electricity utility improved the reliability of power supply by enhancing the monitoring of outages and modernizing its infrastructure to reduce power outages.

The study also noted reforms in getting credit area through improvement of a system of work of credit bureaus and simplification of reporting and payment of taxes.

The top 20 includes economies that implemented reforms making it easier to do business in three or more of the 10 areas included in this year’s aggregate ease of doing business score.

The choice of the most improved economies is determined by the largest improvements in the ease of doing business score among those with at least three reforms.

As reported, the official presentation of Doing Business 2020 will take place at the end of October 2019.

The Doing Business project allows to evaluate legislation related to business regulation and its application in 190 countries.