Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020

Government of Kyrgyzstan approved a plan of measures to improve the position of Kyrgyzstan in the World Bank’s Doing Business ranking for 2019-2020. The Ministry of Economy reported.

The plan covers all 10 ranking indicators. At the same time, special efforts are focused on the worst indicators of the ranking, such as «Connection to electric networks» (164th place), «Taxation» (150th) and «Enforcement of contracts» (131st place). According to the latest World Bank data, Kyrgyzstan took the 70th place in the ranking from 190 countries of the world in 2019, having moved seven positions up in comparison with the last year.

According to the National Development Strategy of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2018-2040, Kyrgyzstan should join 40 leading countries of the world in the Doing Business ranking by 2023.

According to the plans of the Government, the republic should rise to 64th place next year. The best indicator is expected to be «Registration of property» — the eighth place. And the lowest will be «Enforcement of contracts» (131st place), «Connection to electric networks (130th place) and «Taxation» (130th place).
