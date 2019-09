A Mercedes car crashed into the gate of a house in Bishkek. Traffic police of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 6.30.

«The Mercedes car was moving along Frunze Street from west to east. At the intersection with Budenny Street, it crashed into the gate of the house. No victims and injured were reported. The driver and owner of the house suffered material damage,» the traffic police said.