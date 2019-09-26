10:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Profit of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC increases 14 times thanks to joint ventures

As a results of six months of 2019, the net profit indicators of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC turned out to be 14 times higher than in 2018. Press service of the company reported.

Related news
Almaz Alimbekov: Kyrgyzaltyn was on the verge of bankruptcy 3 years ago
The net profit of Kyrgyzaltyn amounted to 119.2 million soms. In 2018, the OJSC has earned only 8.5 million soms over the same period.

«Such high rates became possible thanks to the transformation of production branches into joint ventures by attracting investments. A Turkish investor was attracted to the development of Terek-Sai deposits. A joint venture Makmal Gold Company LLC has been created in Toguz-Toro district,» said Almaz Alimbekov, Chairman of the Board of the company.
link:
views: 61
Print
Related
Kyrgyzaltyn refutes reports that Kumtor to get additional land
Rehabilitation of Makmal: Investor transfers $ 1 million
Composition of Kyrgyzaltyn’s Board of Directors changes
Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC to be transformed into holding company
Almaz Alimbekov: Kyrgyzaltyn was on the verge of bankruptcy 3 years ago
Kyrgyzstan to replace its representatives in Centerra Gold
New Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn appointed. Post in Centerra Gold still vacant
Kyrgyzaltyn announces competition for Makmal field
Kyrgyzaltyn comments on speculations about sale of Kumtor mine
Almaz Alimbekov: Makmal should have been stopped six years ago
Popular
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz