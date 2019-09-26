Profit of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC increases 14 times thanks to joint ventures

As a results of six months of 2019, the net profit indicators of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC turned out to be 14 times higher than in 2018. Press service of the company reported.

The net profit of Kyrgyzaltyn amounted to 119.2 million soms. In 2018, the OJSC has earned only 8.5 million soms over the same period.

«Such high rates became possible thanks to the transformation of production branches into joint ventures by attracting investments. A Turkish investor was attracted to the development of Terek-Sai deposits. A joint venture Makmal Gold Company LLC has been created in Toguz-Toro district,» said Almaz Alimbekov, Chairman of the Board of the company.