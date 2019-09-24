State Commission on Koi-Tash events to visit native village of Atambayev

Members of the State Commission for study of events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8 will hold an offsite meeting in the native village of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. They will meet with residents of Arashan village. Member of the commission, Major General of the special services Arthur Medetbekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, it is necessary to listen to all parties to reconstruct an objective picture.

«We work impartially. Therefore, testimonies of direct participants of those events, ordinary residents who will tell what they have seen, are important to us. We are ready for a tough assessment, and for escalation of the situation, and for criticism. But we are obliged to listen to the testimony,» said Arthur Medetbekov and added that the work of the commission was extended until October 15.

After detention of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created the State Commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village of Alamedin district, Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. The commission includes the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of the Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts. They should submit their opinion to the Parliament.