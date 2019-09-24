Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water today

Some districts of Bishkek will have no cold water today, on September 24. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Water supply will be stopped from 9.00 to 17.00 in the area bounded by Leo Tolstoy, Panfilov, Maxim Gorky Streets and Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue.

The reason for the water supply suspension is repair and maintenance work at Airport water intake.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the population, enterprises and institutions to stock up on drinking water.