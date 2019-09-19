About 7 tons of dried fruits detained in Osh city

Officers of the State Customs Service revealed illegal import of dried fruits into the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the agency reported.

MAN 12232 heavy truck, driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, was stopped in Osh city.

At least 2,640 kilograms of raisins, 490 kilograms of dried apricot, 3,840 kilograms of kompot mix imported from a neighboring state in violation of the customs law were found during inspection of the cargo body of the vehicle.

The driver was unable to submit any documents for the goods. The cost of the cargo amounted to 909,400 soms.

The fact was registered. The case materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Osh city.