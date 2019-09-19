10:57
New management of Vostokelectro OJSC appointed

New Director General of Vostokelectro OJSC and his deputies were appointed. Press service of the company reported.

By the decision of the Board of Directors, Almasbek Zhumakadyrov was appointed a Director General instead of Maksatbek Chynybekov.

Mirbek Tyumenbaev was re-elected as the First Deputy Director General on Technical Issues, Ulan Saparov became the Deputy Director General on Commercial Issues instead of Maksat Sagyndykov; Nurbek Azygaliev was appointed the Deputy Director General on Financial Issues instead of Kasen Shakirov.
