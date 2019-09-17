17:32
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Qatar appointed

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decrees on appointment of the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Qatar and Consul Generals in the Russian cities of Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Chingiz Eshimbekov was appointed an Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the State of Qatar.

Kaldarali Mamataliev became the head of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Novosibirsk city. The press service noted that the consular district includes the territory of the Altai Republic, Altai Krai, Kemerovo, Novosibirsk, Omsk and Tomsk Oblasts of the Russian Federation.

Ruslan Biybosunov was appointed a Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Yekaterinburg. His area of ​​responsibility includes the Siberian and Ural Federal Districts of the Russian Federation.
