Border conflict: Tajikistan reports about 12 hospitalized

Ambulance took 12 Tajikistanis to a hospital after a shootout on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Deputy head of Jamoat Ovchi-Kalacha Abdukhamid Odinaev told to journalists of Ozodi radio.

According to him, the incident occurred on the evening of September 16 at about 18.30 near a sports ground.

«A verbal skirmish began after the Kyrgyz side unloaded gravel near the sports ground on Monday. The local population was indignant, but the debate died off, and after about half an hour a shot was heard. The total number of injured is unknown. It was dark,» he said.

According to him, he does not know who started shooting first.

Recall, a shootout occurred in Leilek district on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border the day before. As a result, one soldier was killed.