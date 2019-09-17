11:23
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: Tajikistan reports about 12 hospitalized

Ambulance took 12 Tajikistanis to a hospital after a shootout on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Deputy head of Jamoat Ovchi-Kalacha Abdukhamid Odinaev told to journalists of Ozodi radio.

According to him, the incident occurred on the evening of September 16 at about 18.30 near a sports ground.

«A verbal skirmish began after the Kyrgyz side unloaded gravel near the sports ground on Monday. The local population was indignant, but the debate died off, and after about half an hour a shot was heard. The total number of injured is unknown. It was dark,» he said.

According to him, he does not know who started shooting first.

Recall, a shootout occurred in Leilek district on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border the day before. As a result, one soldier was killed.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
Border conflict: Deputies leave for Batken region
Border conflict: Heads of Border Services talk on the phone
Border conflict: Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold talks
Prime Minister instructs to step up measures on protection of state border
Serviceman killed during conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Shootout on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, wounded reported
Border conflict: Tajikistan develops disputed land in violation of agreements
Border conflict in Batken region: Situation remains tense
Another conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border: 50 residents gather
Situation at Kyrgyz-Uzbek section of state border under control
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million
Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates
Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots