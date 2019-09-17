Serviceman killed during conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

One soldier was killed during a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Tajik side was reportedly the first to use weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region.

«According to preliminary data, one soldier of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic died. The shootout was stopped. Border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are negotiating to prevent further escalation of the conflict. The reason for the incident was that citizens of Tajikistan began construction on disputed section of the state border. In response to this, Kyrgyzstani also began construction of a fence on the territory of his house located in this area,» the Border Service said.

The state service noted that a meeting of border representatives of both countries had taken place earlier, at which it was decided to stop the construction work by the parties.

«But despite the agreements reached, contrary to the requirements of border guards, Tajik citizens continued the work. In response to the actions of the Tajiks, the citizen of Kyrgyzstan also continued construction work. At about 19.30, Tajik servicemen in an aggressive form demanded from the Kyrgyz to stop the construction, a verbal skirmish broke out, which turned into the shootout,» the State Border Service commented.

Recall, Tajik citizens began construction work on disputed section of the border in Maksat village of Leilek district, Batken region on September 14.