11:24
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan’s trade: Beans - advantage, vulnerability - garment products

Member of the Board (Minister) of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Veronika Nikishina told which goods could be an export advantage of Kyrgyzstan. She announced this during a round table discussion the day before.

«When receiving applications from the Kyrgyz business for entry into foreign markets, we know that you must always have such product as legumes in preferential mode in all agreements. They, in our opinion, are an export specialty. Lamb meat seems to us a competitive advantage. As for the mineral products, Kyrgyzstan is rich in travertine. This is a finishing material that is in demand in the world,» Veronika Nikishina stressed.

At the same time, the EEC also knows the segment of industry in Kyrgyzstan that needs to be protected by duties. This is a series of industrial group of goods, competition with which would be undesirable — products of light industry, light bulbs, batteries.

«But the main problem is the insufficient consolidation of those consignments that the Kyrgyz business could offer its customers in the markets of foreign countries. And it seems important to us to create a network of distribution centers that could be aggregators of small business products,» the EEC Minister said.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Digital trade regulation should not become barrier to digitalization
EEC distributes quotas for agricultural products between EEU countries
EEU countries have to protect market from import of unsafe products
Ex-Chairman of the Board of Manas OJSC becomes EEC Minister
Arzybek Kozhoshev runs for Minister of Eurasian Economic Commission
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to change rules of trade in markets
All trucks in EEU must be equipped with snow chains
State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety to be abolished
Kyrgyzstan gets 3 months to eliminate barriers to trade with EEU
Veterinary control system of Kyrgyzstan to be inspected again
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million
Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates
Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots