Kyrgyzstan’s trade: Beans - advantage, vulnerability - garment products

Member of the Board (Minister) of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Veronika Nikishina told which goods could be an export advantage of Kyrgyzstan. She announced this during a round table discussion the day before.

«When receiving applications from the Kyrgyz business for entry into foreign markets, we know that you must always have such product as legumes in preferential mode in all agreements. They, in our opinion, are an export specialty. Lamb meat seems to us a competitive advantage. As for the mineral products, Kyrgyzstan is rich in travertine. This is a finishing material that is in demand in the world,» Veronika Nikishina stressed.

At the same time, the EEC also knows the segment of industry in Kyrgyzstan that needs to be protected by duties. This is a series of industrial group of goods, competition with which would be undesirable — products of light industry, light bulbs, batteries.

«But the main problem is the insufficient consolidation of those consignments that the Kyrgyz business could offer its customers in the markets of foreign countries. And it seems important to us to create a network of distribution centers that could be aggregators of small business products,» the EEC Minister said.