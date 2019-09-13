Prime Minister expands composition of State Commission on events in Koi-Tash

Former judge of the Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan Klara Sooronkulova and a former chief physician of the Bishkek ambulance station Zharkynbek Kasymbekov were included in the State Commission for study of events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8.

The commission was expanded by the decision of the Prime Minister Muhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The next meeting of the commission members took place the day before. They heard the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov and the former deputy of the Parliament Ravshan Jeenbekov.

The task of the State Commission is also to find out who was preparing the event in Koi-Tash with participation of Alpha anti-terrorist special forces.

The commission’s representatives will also have to find out why the police special rapid reaction unit was not immediately sent for detention. Later, the actions of the leadership of law enforcement agencies will be given an appropriate legal and political assessment.

All documentation on this issue is top secret. This information is not subject to disclosure. The State Commission was instructed to study the issue within a month and prepare an opinion for subsequent informing of the Parliament.