Weather alert: Frosts expected in some regions of Kyrgyzstan

Frosts are expected in some regions of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Rains are forecasted in most of the territory of the republic on September 15-16, snow - in the mountainous regions. West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second in some areas. A drop in air temperature is expected.

Frosts to −2 degrees Celsius are forecasted in the agricultural zone of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions on the night of September 17.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of vehicles, communications, energy and utilities enterprises.
