Frosts and snowfalls expected in Kyrgyzstan on October 1–2

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on October 1–2, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

In some areas, rain is forecast, with possible sleet in agricultural zones, while snowfall is expected in the mountains. Fog is predicted in certain places at night and in the morning.

Air temperature will drop. In the agricultural zones of Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul, and Naryn regions, frosts down to —3°C are expected.

The ministry noted that such weather may complicate the work of transport, energy, and utility services, as well as create difficulties for livestock grazing on pastures. Frosts could also damage fruit and vegetable crops.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges citizens and drivers to be especially cautious, keep a minimum distance of 500 meters between vehicles, and if necessary, call the emergency number 112, which operates around the clock and free of charge.