Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan: Fruit and vegetable harvests at risk

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan warns of an upcoming cold snap. According to Kyrgyz Hydrometeorological Center, air temperature will drop to 0 to −2 degrees Celsius overnight and in the morning of September 24-25 in agricultural areas of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions, as well as in the foothills of Chui region.

Frosts are expected, which could damage vegetable, fruit, and melon crops. Potatoes, sugar beets, and other agricultural produce that have not yet been harvested are also at risk.

The ministry reminds farmers to protect their produce from damage by storing it in warm areas and harvesting it after the frost has passed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges farmers and gardeners to take precautions to minimize potential losses.