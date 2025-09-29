Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Kyrgyzstan warned of a sharp deterioration in weather in the first days of October.

According to the ministry, on October 1–2, unstable weather is expected across the country: intermittent rain, locally turning to snow, and snowfalls in mountainous areas. In some regions, precipitation may be heavy. Fog is possible at night and in the morning.

Regional forecast:

October 1:

Chui and Talas regions: daytime temperatures +10...+15°C, evening +2...+7°C.

October 2:

Chui and Talas regions: night +1...+6°C, day +10...+15°C

Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions: night +9...+14°C, day +16...+21°C

Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions (valleys): night +1...+6°C, day +10...+15°C

Mountains: night —4...+1°C, day +3...+8°C

High mountains: night —5...—10°C, day —2...+3°C.

Western wind will reach 4-9 meters per second, and 15-20 meters per second in some areas.

Special attention:

On the night of October 2, frosts down to −2°C are expected in Chui and Talas regions, and down to −3°C in Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions.

These conditions are dangerous for vegetables, fruits, harvested and uncovered potatoes, and sugar beets.

The MES warns that unstable weather will complicate work of transport, energy, and utility services, and create challenges for livestock grazing.