Frosts are expected in northern part of Kyrgyzstan on April 20. Kyrgyzhydromet reports.

Frosts are expected at night and in the morning in the foothills of Chui and Talas regions, in the agricultural zone of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions up to 0...-2 degrees Celsius.

«Such frosts are dangerous for blossoming buds, flowers and fruit crops, flowering fruit bushes and berry crops,» the statement says.