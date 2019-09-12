17:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Safe Сity: 800 cameras with facial recognition installed

At least 800 cameras of a video surveillance system with facial recognition function have been installed as a part of the first phase of Safe City project. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced today at a meeting of the Anti-Corruption Council.

According to him, there is a decrease in traffic accidents by 46.9 percent in areas with installed hardware and software systems in Bishkek. There is a decrease in the number of victims. Last year, there were 108 cases, and this year — only 52. ​​A similar situation is in Chui region, where there a decrease in the number of accidents and injured people by 50 percent was registered.

«Based on this, we believe there is not only a decrease in traffic accidents and a real reduction in the number of violations of the traffic rules in these areas, but also prevention of corruption, as well as improvement of organization of traffic and pedestrians’ movement. Currently, work is underway to implement the second stage of the Safe City project, which should cover the entire territory of the republic — 7 regions, 2 cities of republican significance, 15 cities of regional and district significance, 73 settlements of the country,» the Prime Minister told.
link:
views: 72
Print
Related
Shenzhen Sunwin ready to implement second phase of Safe City project
Safe City: Chinese company offers lowest price for second stage of project
Safe City: Number of traffic accidents decreases by 52 percent in Bishkek
Safe City: Broken cameras to be restored in Bishkek within a month
Safe City project: Budget of Kyrgyzstan receives 211 mln soms from fines
Damage of Safe City cameras during riots in Bishkek amounts to 4 million
Riots in Bishkek. Vega Corporation to restore damaged cameras
Safe City cameras damaged in center of Bishkek
Safe City: Over 186 million soms received from payment of fines
Safe City: Banks and payment organizations to be connected to system
Popular
Bus collides with Mazda car in Bishkek, four people killed Bus collides with Mazda car in Bishkek, four people killed
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis