Safe Сity: 800 cameras with facial recognition installed

At least 800 cameras of a video surveillance system with facial recognition function have been installed as a part of the first phase of Safe City project. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced today at a meeting of the Anti-Corruption Council.

According to him, there is a decrease in traffic accidents by 46.9 percent in areas with installed hardware and software systems in Bishkek. There is a decrease in the number of victims. Last year, there were 108 cases, and this year — only 52. ​​A similar situation is in Chui region, where there a decrease in the number of accidents and injured people by 50 percent was registered.

«Based on this, we believe there is not only a decrease in traffic accidents and a real reduction in the number of violations of the traffic rules in these areas, but also prevention of corruption, as well as improvement of organization of traffic and pedestrians’ movement. Currently, work is underway to implement the second stage of the Safe City project, which should cover the entire territory of the republic — 7 regions, 2 cities of republican significance, 15 cities of regional and district significance, 73 settlements of the country,» the Prime Minister told.