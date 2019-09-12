10:59
Situation at Kyrgyz-Uzbek section of state border under control

Situation at Kyrgyz-Uzbek section of the state border is controlled. Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

On September 10, border troops of the State Security Service of the Republic of Uzbekistan have been clearing roads along the state border line in the territory adjacent to Aravan region of Uzbekistan.

«This is a described section of the border. Armed military equipment is absent there. Engineering work is carried out with the help of KAMAZ, UAZ and excavators. After dissatisfaction of Kyrgyzstanis with the actions of the Uzbek side on September 10, a reinforced squad of their military personnel arrived at the site in the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan. A meeting of border representatives of both sides took place. To prevent escalation of the conflict, the Uzbek side temporarily stopped clearing. Awareness-raising activities are being carried out with the population of the border region,» the Border Service said.

Recall, Uzbek border guards began demarcation of the border in Kerkidan village, Aravan district. Residents of the border village opposed the work of the neighboring state at the border. They do not agree that the part of the village’s territory was transferred to Uzbekistan.
