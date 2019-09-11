Uzbek border guards begin demarcation of border, Kyrgyzstanis oppose

Uzbek border guards began demarcation of the border in Kerkidan village in Aravan district. Head of the district Kurbanbek Aitibaev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the villagers, who opposed work of the neighboring state at the border yesterday, gathered at the border again.

«The day before, the military of Uzbekistan began work on the border. This section of the border is approved. Only demarcation work remained, although part of the village’s territory has long been fenced. They started clearing the road yesterday. The villagers began to resent. We explained that border guards work on their territory without violation of the agreement. People dispersed, but repeatedly gathered today,» he said.

According to the head of the district, residents do not agree that part of the village’s territory was given to Uzbekistan. «It has been transferred to Uzbekistan as far back as in 1961. An exchange of plots took place then. Local residents believe that a part of the territory should be returned, but the decision has already been made,» said Kurbanbek Aitibaev.

He denied the information about military equipment on the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border. «Uzbek border guards are only conducting surveillance on the site. They stopped the work. There are only the trucks that brought the border guards,» said Kurbanbek Aitibaev.