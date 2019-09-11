Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy

A new deputy appeared in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Bekten Sydygaliev took an oath today.

He came to the Parliament on the list of Kyrgyzstan party instead of Nasyr Musaev, who voluntarily abandoned his deputy seat. Bekten Sydygaliev previously headed the Anticorruption Service of the State Committee for National Security.

Bekten Sydygaliev was involved in an illegal migration case. It is top secret, so the details were not disclosed. The criminal case has been returned to fill the gaps in the investigation. There is no sufficient evidence of involvement of the ex-head of the SCNS Anticorruption Service.