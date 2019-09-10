Water supply system to be reconstructed in Jalal-Abad for €9.2 million

Members of the Committee of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development approved ratification of a loan agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on the project «Rehabilitation of Water Supply and Sewerage System.» It was signed on May 23, 2019 in Bishkek.

In addition, deputies approved a grant agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the EBRD regarding an investment grant from a special fund of shareholders.

The total amount of the project is €9,275 million.

The EBRD will provide €4 million of the sum as a loan, and €4,125 million — as a grant. The remaining €1,015 are grant funds for technical cooperation.

The money will be provided for 15 years; three years is a grace period with an interest rate. Three years are planned for implementation of the project.