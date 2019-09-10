Kyrgyzstani to spend 3 years in Russian prison for robbery

Leninsky District Court of Novosibirsk (Russia) sentenced a Kyrgyzstani to three years in prison with serving the sentence in a penal colony. MK in Novosibirsk reports.

According to it, the crime occurred on December 2, 2018. The citizen of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kadirzhanov came into a computer club Forsage LLC and, having put a knife to the neck of the club administrator, demanded money from the cash register.

As the convict explained, the day before he lost 10,000 rubles in this computer club, which he needed to pay the interest on a loan." When the club security guard raised the alarm, Kadirzhanov got scared, injured the administrator’s elbow and ran away. After the arrest, Kadirzhanov fully admitted his guilt, noting that he had committed the crime because of poverty.