Two people injured, child killed in hit-and-run accident in Bishkek

A six-year-old girl died as a result of a traffic accident in Bishkek. Press service of the Traffic Safety Department reported.

An unknown driver in an unidentified car was moving along Professor Zima Street and, turning to Arkhitekturnaya Street, hit three pedestrians and drove away from the scene of the traffic accident yesterday at about 18.45.

«As a result, a 41-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy were taken to hospital by ambulance. The six-year-old died at the scene from injuries. Employees of the Bishkek Traffic Safety Department found and detained Daimler-Benz 230 car. The driver is 18 years old. The car was placed on impound lot. The collected materials were sent to the Investigative Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department,» the traffic police said.
