14:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Healthcare budget to be reduced in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan

State will cut spending on the health care sector for 2020. Chairwoman of the Public Council of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurkhan Zhumabaeva told.

According to her, such conclusions were made as a result of public monitoring of program budgets of the state bodies.

«The budget of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund will not get 873 million soms. Money from it are allocated to hospitals, family medicine centers, as well as for emergency medical care for the population,» she said.

Nurkhan Zhumabaeva added that many needs of the sector were not included in the budget even now.

«At least 2,343 billion soms are needed. These are funds for financial guaranteeing: drugs for cancer patients, patients with tuberculosis, HIV infection, patients with diabetes, hemophilia, chronic renal failure who need hemodialysis, money is also needed to repair and equip hospitals,» she said.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system does not receive almost 3 billion soms
More than half of antibiotic prescriptions in Kyrgyzstan unfounded
Turkey increases quota for treatment of Kyrgyz citizens
Slight increase in maternal mortality registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan's health care needs modernization
Electronic registry introduced in Bishkek polyclinics
Prime Minister advises Health Minister to recruit professional staff
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 6.2 million grant from Japan
Polyclinics in Bishkek and Chui region to get new equipment
Hitachi offers cooperation to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually
Roberto Merchan from Spain about boorsoks, tourist tales and love of Talas Roberto Merchan from Spain about boorsoks, tourist tales and love of Talas
Tynystanov school in Chyrpykty opened 11 years after start of construction Tynystanov school in Chyrpykty opened 11 years after start of construction