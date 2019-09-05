Healthcare budget to be reduced in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan

State will cut spending on the health care sector for 2020. Chairwoman of the Public Council of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurkhan Zhumabaeva told.

According to her, such conclusions were made as a result of public monitoring of program budgets of the state bodies.

«The budget of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund will not get 873 million soms. Money from it are allocated to hospitals, family medicine centers, as well as for emergency medical care for the population,» she said.

Nurkhan Zhumabaeva added that many needs of the sector were not included in the budget even now.

«At least 2,343 billion soms are needed. These are funds for financial guaranteeing: drugs for cancer patients, patients with tuberculosis, HIV infection, patients with diabetes, hemophilia, chronic renal failure who need hemodialysis, money is also needed to repair and equip hospitals,» she said.