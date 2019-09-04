President discusses development of Kyrgyzstan with Prime Minister

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev today. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

They exchanged views on measures for socio-economic development of the country, implementation of social, economic and infrastructure projects. The President noted the need for prompt measures on daily challenges, positive and negative social phenomena. He stressed that there were no factors hindering implementation of the main task of the Government — ensuring economic growth and improving the welfare of citizens.

«There are all the necessary conditions for the full-fledged work of the Government; the executive, legislative and judicial authorities are conducting constructive activity. All that is left for the Government to do is to work, there are no other requirements,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told about development of the economy, regions, digitalization of the country, implementation of infrastructure and agro-industrial projects.